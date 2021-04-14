Sosa

LIVE NATION has hired SHERRI SOSA to be President of VENUE NATION. In her new role, SOSA will oversee the company’s owned and operated venues across the UNITED STATES under its newly unveiled VENUE NATION business. She comes to VENUE NATION from CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION. As President of VENUE NATION, she will work closely with LIVE NATION CONCERTS President BOB ROUX and VENUE NATION COO TOM SEE.

“We are excited to have SHERRI join our team and lead our world-class portfolio of venues across the U.S.,” said BOB ROUX. “Venues are the heart of the industry, where artists and fans come together for unforgettable live music, and we cannot wait to see SHERRI help take VENUE NATION to the next level. Her experience in bringing brand experiences to life and her passion for the guest experience is sure to energize our venues as we welcome live music back into our lives.”

“It is an incredible honor to be leading VENUE NATION’s robust portfolio of venues across the U.S. during this pivotal time for the industry,” said SHERRI SOSA. “Venues are at the heart of the live music experience, and I am excited to help continue to grow the business with the best in class venues management team at LIVE NATION and to be able to bridge my years of experience in entertainment and hospitality with my passion for live events.”

For more information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

« see more Net News