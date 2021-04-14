Gates (Photo:Jimmy Fisco)

DELUGE MUSIC recording artist JOHNNY GATES has signed with SOUND TALENT GROUP (STG) for exclusive booking representation. STG agents BETH KEITH and RANDY SALCEDO will be handling all booking opportunities for GATES. The PROVIDENCE native released his latest single, "Reckless," last WEDNESDAY (4/7).

“We are thrilled to welcome JOHNNY to the SOUND TALENT GROUP family,” said KEITH. “JOHNNY’s talent is vast, and his live show is truly captivating. We’re eager to get him on the road and continue to build together.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining the STG roster,” said GATES. “The one constant in my career has been hitting the road and touring, and with an agent like BETH KEITH and the STG crew, I really feel like it’s going to take this thing to the next level. Their roster is full of artists and bands who have had long, successful touring careers. That says a lot about STG and their work, and I’m ready to pack my bags and hit the road.”

