iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & N' R&B KYMT-HD2 (REAL 103.9)/LAS VEGAS will debut “THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW,” weekday afternoons from 3-7p (PT) on MONDAY APRIL 19th.

Most recently he was an on-air personality for iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & N' R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES.

PD DJ A-OH said, “We are excited to welcome BOOTLEG KEV and team to REAL 103.9. KEV brings an extensive knowledge of LAS VEGAS radio and authentic content that will be available every afternoon. KEV is a Hip-Hop radio vet, and joining the REAL team is big win for everyone.”

KEV added, “I am so excited to bless the LAS VEGAS airwaves again and, more importantly, to be working with iHEARTMEDIA again in LAS VEGAS. DJ A-OH is one of the most forward-thinking programmers in the country, and for us to reunite to make history in VEGAS at REAL 103.9 is only right.”

The 15 year veteran's resume includes markets TAMPA, PHOENIX, and LAS VEGAS, where he was an on-air talent for Top 40/Rhythmic KVEG. BOOTLEG KEV is also syndicated nationally by UNITED STATIONS.

