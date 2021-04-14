WDJC's Roxanne Richardson

CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WDJC (93.7)/BIRMINGHAM morning co-host ROXANNE RICHARDSON wins the 2021 Humanitarian Award. She was chosen for her excellence in the market and her service to BIRMINGHAM.



RICHARDSON has been impacting lives in the streets of BIRMINGHAM for almost a decade now. Showing love and compassion to homeless and those with drug addiction, she has championed to help woman get out of sex traffic. Every MONDAY, she leads a team to hand out clothes, protein packs and even pray in the roughest streets of the city.

She also co-founded the WELLHOUSE to help women have a place to go to get off the streets and out of traffic. Her impact and love is felt across the city and it’s set the bar for other like organizations.

ROXANNE will be recognized at the 2021 ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on APRIL 21st.

