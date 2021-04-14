Job opening

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA is seeking a Brand Mgr./morning host for KWYY (MY COUNTRY 95.5)/CASPER, WY. The new hire will succeed JEFF “DOC” HOLLIDAY, who remains with the company in a new role to be announced shortly. In mornings, HOLLIDAY’s successor will be paired with current morning co-host CATHY “PRAIRIE WIFE” HOLMAN.

According to the job description, “You are a content animal who loves creating on-air and online. You are following [a] content leader who reinvigorated the show and the brand, and is realizing an internal promotion that will get him closer to family while staying with TOWNSQUARE.” It also says HOLMAN “is looking for a strong companion that will share her passion for being front and center and rooting for the community.”



“Speaking of community, we pride ourselves on our relationships and charitable efforts, which are among the most significant you’ll find anywhere,” the job description continues. “We shake hands, we kiss babies, we raise millions, and we seek someone who’s passionate about carrying that torch and lighting new ones.”



If that describes you, hit up TOWNSQUARE/WYOMING Dir. of Content DONOVAN SHORT here.

