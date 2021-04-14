Companion Podcast

Season two of AMAZON PRIME VIDEO's "THE BOYS" is being accompanied by a companion podcast. "THE BOYS: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST," produced by AT WILL MEDIA, is hosted by TIM KASH and will post eight episodes starting APRIL 15th.

"THE BOYS," from Executive Producers ERIC KRIPKE, EVAN GOLDBERG, and SETH ROGEN and based on GARTH ENNIS and DARICK ROBERTSON's comic, follows the story of a group of vigilantes taking on corrupt superheroes working for a powerful conglomerate.

