New Shows, New Hires

OSIRIS MEDIA is expanding its roster of podcasts with four new shows and has announced a pair of key hires along with the new slate.

The four new shows are "BEAUTIFUL GARBAGE," a limited series hosted by KEVIN HOGAN on the evolution of punk in the 1970s; the music trivia podcast "MYSTERY MIXTAPE," hosted by ETHAN EUBANKS and debuting MAY 3rd; "ALIVE AGAIN," a limited series on the solo career of PHISH's TREY ANASTASIO; and "SUGAR MAPLE," OSIRIS' first fiction podcast, the story of a guitar passing among songwriters from different genres, with a debut eight-episode season coming in OCTOBER. The company will also release the second season of "FESTIVAL CIRCUIT," this time on the NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL, in JUNE.

The company has also hired veteran sports and entertainment sales executive GREG STANGEL as Managing Director as part of a joint venture with TALKHOUSE, and has added longtime rock critic and podcaster STEVEN HYDEN as Consulting Producer.

“OSIRIS continues to partner with artists and brands to create engaging, original audio content, “ said COO KIRSTEN CLUTHE. “I’m really excited to get this lineup out to listeners.”

“We came into 2021 with the goal of making this the year that we established OSIRIS as the leading music storyteller,” said CEO RJ BEE. “Our 2021 slate offers listeners our most diverse, innovative and forward-thinking podcasts that we’ve created. And with the addition of GREG and STEVEN, we’re continuing to push our business forward, setting us up to create amazing content for music fans well into the future.”

