From Left To Right: Bruce Tyler, Janet Jackson, Jonas Cash, David Cash & Alan Smith

ALL ACCESS is saddened to learn of the passing of JONAS (JOE) CASH, long time promotion executive, founder of AIR and co-creator (along with ALAN SMITH) of BILLBOARD's AIRPLAY MONITOR publications. He passed away YESTERDAY (4/13) at his home in COLUMBIA, MD. He was 81 years old.

CASH's lifelong friend SMITH shared his industry legacy with us: "JONAS started his career as a dancer on 'THE BUDDY DEAN SHOW,' an 'AMERICAN BANDSTAND'-type dance party featuring high schoolers dancing, JUKEBOX JURIES, etc., where he met his wife and dance partner for life, JOAN. The show owned the BALTIMORE market afternoons. (BANDSTAND was never broadcast in BALTIMORE as BUDDY had a 70 share of the market for a decade on the ABC affiliate.) JOHN WATERS' film 'HAIRSPRAY' was based on it.

"After a short stint in the MARINE CORP reserve, he started working at SCHWARTZ BROTHERS, a music distributor in WASHINGTON, DC in the '60s. Soon after, he moved to NASHVILLE to work at MONUMENT RECORDS as head of promotion, steering the careers of ROY ORBISON and others on the label. Moving back to BALTIMORE, JONAS formed an independent promotion company and, in 1982, had an idea for a music contest for radio programmers, and AIR was born. It was a fixture for music programmers for nearly 25 years in five formats.

'JONAS was a self-made man, an entrepreneur in every sense of the word, one of the best promotion people ever in this business. His coaching tree has limbs of very active players today, and he affected all who knew him through his integrity, honesty and credibility. He was a family man first and foremost, and is survived by his wife, JOANIE, and son DAVID and two grandchildren."

Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

