This SUNDAY, APRIL 18th JOE BONAMASSA will host his 2nd annual STREAM-A-THON. Presented by the KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE FOUNDATION’s FUELING MUSICIANS initiative, the charity event will feature over three hours of music with over 35 performances from artists such as BONAMASSA, TOTO, DION, ANA POPOVIC, WARREN HAYNES, BOBBY RUSH, JARED JAMES NICHOLS and EMILY WOLFE.

Proceeds from the event will go to support touring musicians who have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more at www.KTBA.org.

