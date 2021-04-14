Godwin

CBS EVP/News KIMBERLY GODWIN has been named the new President of ABC NEWS, effective in early MAY. GODWIN will fill the role being vacated by JAMES GOLDSTON, who announced in JANUARY that he would be leaving the network.

GODWIN, who becomes the first Black woman to head a broadcast network news department, had been with CBS NEWS since 2007, when she joined as Senior Producer, upped to VP/News and Exec. Dir. for Development and Diversity in 2017; She previously worked at WCBS-TV/NEW YORK, NBC NEWS, and WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV/CLEVELAND.

