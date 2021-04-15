Eastlan Ratings

Long-time radio vet FRANK KULBERTIS, formerly a client, has joined EASTLAN RATINGS as Client Services Director. He previously served as GM for the five FM stations of REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERSW in SANTA ROSA, CA, the largest U.S. market to be surveyed only by EASTLAN. Broadcasters in the market dropped NIELSEN several years ago.

Said KULBERTIS, “I handled regional and national sales before becoming GM of the SANTA ROSA stations, so I know what it’s like to talk to ad agencies about buying with EASTLAN research. Honestly, getting them to use and accept the EASTLAN numbers was not all that difficult. Buyers want to make educated decisions and EASTLAN is presented in exactly the same way while offering a complete representation of the entire market.”

Added EASTLING RATINGS President/CEO MIKE GOULD, “FRANK brings a wealth of experience to EASTLAN and I’m flattered to have him choose to invest his time working with us. Not only has he been a sales trainer for dozens of stations across the country for many years, he has sat in the same chair as our clients and has unique first-hand experience creating ROI using EASTLAN.”

Concluded KULBERTIS, “I love everything about what EASTLAN RATINGS does for small and medium market radio. And, they list every station whether they’re a subscriber or not. This company really is putting radio first.”

