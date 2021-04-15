Oakland Coffee House

GREEN DAY's OAKLAND COFFEE WORKS unveiled OAKLAND COFFEE HOUSE, an online entertainment hub with unique content and original fan experiences. The platform is slated as a haven for people craving live music, as well as a community space to connect with other music fans. This new project is inspired by the area's seminal rock band’s commitment to supporting the entire artist community.

Visitors to the COFFEE HOUSE will enjoy exclusive art and music content, including an on-going concert series, “Sorta Live from the OAKLAND COFFEE HOUSE," which will showcase up-and-coming as well as established artists from OAKLAND and across the U.S. Fans will also be able to enjoy rare 'from the vault' GREEN DAY material. Exclusive online experiences have become a mainstay long term; the Oakland Coffee House will help music lovers explore and connect with content and creators around the globe.

Said the band's MIKE DIRNT, co-founder of OAKLAND COFFEE WORKS, “We want to support artists and fans all over the world. There are so many talented musicians out there who you might not be able to see play live [right now]. OAKLAND COFFEE HOUSE now gives you the chance to discover some incredible music you might not have known about otherwise,”

The OAKLAND COFFEE HOUSE went live yesterday. Fans can access the videos for free by signing up for OAKLAND COFFEE’s FREE STUFF REWARDS program. The first paid event, Episode One of the “Sorta Live” concert series, will premiere on FRIDAY, featuring performances from GREEN DAY's JASON WHITE, BRONTEZ PURNELL and WHATEVERGLADES. Proceeds from ticket purchases help support the artists and their favorite charities. Tickets can be purchased now here.

Added GREEN DAY's BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG, “OAKLAND COFFEE HOUSE is good music, plain and simple. This is just another way for people to have some fun and watch some insanely talented musicians do what they’re great at."

