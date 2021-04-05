De De McGuire

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” with DE DE MCGUIRE has added eight stations and is now heard in over 50 markets. The show's hub station is SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS.

MCGUIRE said, “So excited. So humbled. So appreciative of our new DEDE NATION affiliates and looking to embrace these listeners and these new communities."

SERVICE BROADCASTING Dir/Programming & Content GEORGE "GEO" COOK added, "DEDE’s deep and unique understanding of the complexity of content creation and consumer engagement has continued to fuel her dominant ratings performances, even in today’s pandemic environment.

"Our new partners will greatly benefit from DEDE’s leading-edge content and her team’s commitment to their service and success. We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome these new markets and brands into the DEDE IN THE MORNING entertainment platform ecosystem.”

New Affiliates:

KMEZ/NEW ORLEANS, LA

KVMA/SHREVEPORT, LA

WUSY-HD2/CHATTANOOGA, TN

WUFO-A/BUFFALO, NY

KZXL/LUFKIN, TX

WYJJ/JACKSON, TN

WQVE/ALBANY, GA

WBXB/EDENTON, NC

