AUDACY has signed CFO RICHARD J, SCHMAELING to a new contract running from MAY 1, 2021 through APRIL 30, 2025 and is adding EVP/Strategic Initiatives to his CFO title.

The new deal, revealed in an SEC filing on WEDNESDAY (4/14), pays SCHMAELING a base salary starting at $800,000 with at least a 3% annual raise, a target annual cash performance bonus at 90% of the base salary, a car allowance of $1,000 per month, benefits, 60,000 restricted stock units vesting in three stages, an annual time vesting equity grant with a target value of $350,000, and additional stock unit grants, including annual $150,000 grants based on performance.

The contract also includes severance if SCHMAELING is terminated without cause, with a year's salary, pro-rata bonuses, and equity awards for a year, and the same if he is fired with cause except for the equity awards. SCHMAELING will also be subject to a one-year noncompete, non-solicitation and employee no-hire covenants, and a perpetual confidentiality covenant.

