New In Chicago

CORE RADIO GROUP Hip Hop & R&B STREETZ 95.1/105.1/CHICAGO has launched on WLEY-HD2 W236CF and W236CG (95.1) and WOJO-HD2 (105.1). The station features YUNG JOC and his THE STREETZ MORNING TAKEOVER. YUNG JOC is featured on VH1's LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA. The station has launched with 5000 songs in a row and they are giving away $5000 with sponsor DTLR (DOWNTOWN LOCKER ROOM).

CORE RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO STEVE HEGWOOD commented, "I was born and raised in MILWAUKEE WISCONSIN 90 miles away. CHICAGO has always had a special place in my heart! We feel our STREETZ brand is more than just music is a true lifestyle on air, through social media and in the community, we are excited to bring it to CHICAGO."

CHICAGO media maven ROBERT FEDER has more.

