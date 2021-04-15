Brooks

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) revealed this morning (4/15) the winners in its radio categories ahead of the “56th ACM Awards,” set for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th in NASHVILLE. KIX BROOKS, host of WESTWOOD ONE’s “American Country Countdown,” won his first award in the National On-Air Personality category. iHEARTMEDIA’s KNIX/PHOENIX won two awards, one for Major Market Station of the Year (its seventh win in the category) and the other for MD/midday personality LOIS “DOUBLE L” LEWIS, who was named Major Market On-Air Personality of the Year for the first time.

The winners were revealed on the ACM’s social media pages via a series of videos capturing winners receiving surprise gifts from the ACADEMY. Watch their reactions in the video below. The nominees in the nine radio categories were announced in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/9).

Below is a complete list of Radio Award winners:

National On-Air Personality Of The Year

KIX BROOKS, “American Country Countdown with KIX BROOKS”

On-Air Personality Of The Year – Major Market

DOUBLE-L – LOIS LEWIS, KNIX/PHOENIX



On-Air Personality Of The Year – Large Market

LEXI & BANKS - LEXI PAPADOPOULOS, JARED BANKS, KUBL/SALT LAKE CITY, UT

On-Air Personality Of The Year – Medium Market

BUZZ JACKSON, KIIM/TUCSON, AZ



On-Air Personality Of The Year – Small Market

STEVE, BEN and NIKKI - STEVE STROUD, BEN WALKER and NIKKI THOMAS, WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA

Radio Station Of The Year – Major Market

KNIX/PHOENIX



Radio Station Of The Year – Large Market

WQDR/RALEIGH, NC



Radio Station Of The Year – Medium Market

KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA



Radio Station Of The Year – Small Market

KKNU/EUGENE, OR

This is the fourth win for KUZZ for Medium Market Station of the Year, and the third for WQDR as Large Market Station of the Year. KKNU and BUZZ JACKSON each received their second wins for Small Market Station of the year and Medium Market Personality of the Year, respectively. With the exception of JACKSON, all of the honorees in the on-air personality categories are first-time winners.

“Congratulations to all of our 56th ACM Awards radio winners,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “Country radio is a vital part of the Country music industry and artists’ success, and we are grateful for the contributions they make to the industry every day. For the first time, the ACADEMY was able to showcase our appreciation to these winners with a special package reveal to each of them, along with an iconic ACM trophy. We hope the memory of their win is one they cherish throughout their careers.”

These ACM Radio Award winners deserve a round of applause! ?



Watch the #ACMawards SUNDAY at 8/7c to find out who else is taking home an ACM Award this year! Only on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/CKqSowLFwT — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 15, 2021

