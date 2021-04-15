Video Version

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE is now offering streaming video of its daytime programming plus new original shows created for video streaming, all available via FACEBOOK LIVE, TWITTER, YOUTUBE, and TWITCH. "104.5 THE ZONE TV" includes video simulcasts of the station's 6a-6p (CT) lineup, followed by original programming for evenings, including "THE ULTIMATE TENNESSEE PODCAST" with WILL BOLING and LUCAS PANZICA and live post-game reaction shows after major games or events. The station has installed four cameras in its studios for the new venture and will also stream from hosts' home studios.

PD PAUL MASON said, “104.5 THE ZONE TV is going to offer our fans a whole new experience when consuming 104.5 THE ZONE. Our listeners will now have the option to watch and interact with their favorite 104.5 THE ZONE personalities as they video stream their shows LIVE on a variety of different social media platforms. With our recent partnership with A TO Z SPORTS, the launch of 104.5 The Zone TV, and with more to come, 104.5 THE ZONE is continuing our reputation as the gold standard for sports content.”

Digital Content Producer WILL BOLING said, "104.5 THE ZONE TV gives the listener a behind-the-scenes and in-depth look at the faces and voices behind the microphone from 6:00am to 6:00pm. It also provides sports fans with a chance to skip the call-in line and instantly react to the biggest headlines with our hosts in the chat. Whether it's watching the shows on our daily lineup during the week, reacting to digital exclusives in the evenings or pregame/postgame shows centered around the biggest events in Nashville sports, 104.5 THE ZONE TV will expand ZONE coverage -- and that’s a huge win for sports fans. There is more excitement to come, so stay tuned!”

