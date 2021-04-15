Sold

BREWER MEDIA GROUP, LLC is selling Sports WALV (105.1 ESPN CHATTANOOGA)/LAKESITE-CHATTANOOGA, TN to AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION for $610,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were PACIFICA FOUNDATION, INC. (WPFW/WASHINGTON, adding HD RADIO); VENTURE BROADCASTING LLC (WQKR-A/PORTLAND, TN, direct power measurement); and WAY MEDIA, INC.(K299AO/STERLING, CO, alternate antenna at different height due to antenna damage).

And MICHAEL and TAMMY CELENZA have closed on the sale of their 50% collective interest in APPLE COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of W268AN/PLAINVIEW, NY (LONG ISLAND), to 50% owners YOUNG D. KWON and EUN D. KWON for $150,000. The primary station is Brokered Chinese-Variety WGBB-A/FREEPORT, NY.

