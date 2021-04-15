Rick & Carly

CARLY CASH joins RICK DUNN in mornings at BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5/105.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY. DUNN, who has been on the air there since last fall (NET NEWS 9/25/20), had previously gone by the name “SHOTGUN JACKSON” in mornings. CASH also joined the station last fall, where she had been hosting the noon to 6p shift. The new morning show has now been re-branded as “RICK & CARLY IN THE MORNING.”

Under that same moniker, the pair also host mornings together at ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits KSRV (96.1 BOB FM)/BOISE, ID (NET NEWS 11/20/20), as well as ILIAD Country KYUN (102.1 THE BULL)/TWIN FALLS, ID. DUNN also does afternoons at ILIAD MEDIA/IMPACT RADIO GROUP Country KQBL (101.9 THE BULL)/BOISE.

Prior to their affiliation with KSVR, the pair previously did mornings together in BOISE at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KAWO.

More info on the show at rickandcarlyshow.com.

« see more Net News