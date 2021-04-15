Extended Partnership With Touring Professionals Alliance

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) is extending its partnership with the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE (TPA), a nonprofit that supports crew members working behind the scenes in the live music industry. As part of its ongoing Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative, CMA will fund the expansion of the TPA KITCHEN program, which offers weekly, chef-driven meals to live music professionals. From TUESDAY, APRIL 20th through TUESDAY, JUNE 8th, music industry personnel impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive chef-prepared meals.

Those interested in receiving a meal through the program can register here. Participating NASHVILLE restaurants are CHAATABLE and SUNDA.

