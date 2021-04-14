Curb

As a battle rages between TENNESSEE’s business community and the state’s political leaders, including Governor BILL LEE, over anti-LGBTQ legislation, CURB RECORDS founder and Chairman MIKE CURB is letting his voice be heard. CURB said TODAY (4/15) that if LEE signs the legislation, which was passed by the state’s legislature by a 64-23 vote YESTERDAY, it will make LEE “the #1 discriminatory Governor in AMERICA.”

The legislation in question is a bill allowing parents in the state to waive LGBTQ-related curriculum for their children. In MARCH, the state passed similar legislation requiring transgender students to compete in school sports under their biological sex.

CURB has now joined with more than 450 other businesses to specifically call for a stop to discriminatory legislation in TENNESSEE, with the group saying that “our workplaces and communities must be diverse and welcoming for all people, regardless of race, sex, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.” Those businesses include AMAZON, AT&T, FEDEX, GOOGLE, HCA, LYFT and NISSAN. Other music businesses on board include CMT, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, MONUMENT RECORDS, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES and WARNER MUSIC GROUP.

A statement from CURB RECORDS noted that LEE “has signed anti-adoption and anti-sports bills, and is encouraging other dangerous pieces of legislation which have created serious backlash in other states. Several conventions have already indicated their intentions to pull out of TENNESSEE, and the NCAA has publicly stated they will move championship events from discriminatory states.

“These bills deflect from real issues and only cause fear and division within our communities,” the statement continued.

CURB, a REPUBLICAN and the former Lieutenant Governor of CALIFORNIA, as well as the co-chairman of the RONALD REAGAN presidential campaign, previously was a leader in the fight to stop the 1978 Briggs Initiative, which aimed to ban gay schoolteachers in CALIFORNIA.

« see more Net News