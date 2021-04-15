On SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM INDYCAR NATION will kick off coverage of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES on SUNDAY (4/18) with the HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA, airing at 3p (ET). The channel will cover all 17 races in the series and will also air coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying sessions the day before each race and INDY LIGHTS races throughout the season.



"BRICK BY BRICK," SIRIUSXM's exclusive INDYCAR show hosted by 2004 series champion TONY KANAAN and JACK ARUTE, will air WEDNESDAYS 7-8p (ET) throughout the season on the NBC SPORTS AUDIO channel. "OFF TRACK WITH HINCH & ROSSI," hosted by ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT drivers JAMES HINCHLIFFE and ALEXANDER ROSSI, will be aired on race days on SIRIUSXM INDYCAR NATION.

