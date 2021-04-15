Sileo

Syndicated sports talker DAN SILEO is hosting a new weekday football show for the JAKIB MEDIA NETWORK. "THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL SHOW WITH DAN SILEO" launches APRIL 26th for weekdays 4-6p (ET), streaming live video on YOUTUBE and streaming on the JAKIB MEDIA NETWORK's platforms.

“This show will cover the NFL from the players and coaches to the owners and NFL greats,” said SILEO. “We’ll also connect with celebs and famous fans.”

"DAN SILEO will provide hard-core football content to a local, regional and national fan base that craves conversation about the game,” said JAKIB MEDIA Founder JOE KRAUSE. “So far in 2021, JAKIB Media has amassed over 5 million minutes of content consumption by the public on our digital platform, with Dan Sileo joining the team, we expect to double that number.”

