Rusty Young (Photo: Henry Diltz)

ALL ACCESS is saddened to hear of the passing of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Country-Rock band POCO co-founder RUSTY YOUNG. He suffered a heart attack WEDNESDAY NIGHT (4/14), and died at the age of 75. YOUNG was a member of the BLUE ÉLAN RECORDS family and an integral member of the band POCO throughout their influential. six decade career.

NORMAN RUSSELL (RUSTY) YOUNG was born FEBRUARY 23rd, 1946 in LONG BEACH, CA and raised in COLORADO. He began to play the lap steel guitar at the age of six and taught both guitar and steel guitar lessons during his high school years. In 1967, YOUNG was invited to play steel guitar on what would become BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD’s final album, LAST TIME AROUND. Soon after, YOUNG, along with RICHIE FURAY, GEORGE GRANTHAM and JIM MESSINA, would form the seminal WEST COAST Country-Rock band POCO.

Over the next 50-plus years, alongside bandmates that would also include PAUL COTTON, RANDY MEISNER and TIMOTHY B. SCHMIT, YOUNG became not only the musical core of the band, but also the writer and vocalist behind hits including "Rose Of Cimarron" and BILLBOARD chart-topper "Crazy Love." His innovative style influenced many young musicians to learn and love the steel guitar.

In 2013, YOUNG was inducted into the STEEL GUITAR HALL OF FAME, and also announced his retirement which was short lived, as he continued to tour with POCO up until the pandemic in early 2020. POCO’s most recent lineup included TOM HAMPTON on guitar, RICK LONOW on drums, and longtime member JACK SUNDRUD on bass. As the sole remaining founder of POCO, YOUNG is the only group member to have played at every single live concert and on every POCO recording since 1968.

KIRK PASICH, founder and Co-Pres. of BLUE ÉLAN RECORDS, shared a remembrance at the time of his signing, “I was a longtime POCO fan, but really fell in love with the band once RUSTY became one of the predominant songwriters and vocalists in the group. He was one of the first artists that I wanted to join our BLUE ÉLAN family, and it was one of my great privileges that he recorded his first solo album ever for us. His songwriting confirms just how important RUSTY was—not only to POCO, but for artists that followed like the EAGLES.”

YOUNG said last year, “I’ve been fortunate to have had a magical career. From the moment I was called to play on the BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD album, all through POCO, and now through my solo projects, things have just fallen into place. I’ve worked really hard to be the best I can be, and I think my music is the proof.”

YOUNG is survived by his beloved wife MARY, with whom he shared a log home on MISSOURI overlooking the HUZZAH CREEK where he loved to go fishing in the MARK TWAIN NATIONAL FOREST. He is also survived by their daughter SARA, son WILL, and three young grandsons CHANDLER, RYAN and GRAHAM, as well as MARY’s three children JOE, MARCI and HALLIE and grandchildren QUENTIN and EMMA. A memorial service will be held OCTOBER 16th at WILDWOOD SPRINGS LODGE in STEELVILLE, MO, where RUSTY and MARY met 20 years ago.

« see more Net News