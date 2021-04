Laurie Gail

PLAY MPE VP/Label & Radio Relations LAURIE GAIL has left the company after a long, 14-year run.

GAIL told ALL ACCESS, "My toes are in the sand, iced tea in hand, and I'm looking forward to chatting about new opportunities."

Reach GAIL at (617) 510-0035 or lauriegail@me.com.

