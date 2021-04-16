Pete Davidson (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

PETE DAVIDSON and director JASON ORLEY will reunite for "I Slept With JOEY RAMONE," a biopic being developed and produced jointly by NETFLIX and STXFILMS.



ORLEY previously directed DAVIDSON in the 2019 feature, "Big Time Adolescence" and the concert film "PETE DAVIDSON: Alive From NEW YORK." The two also worked on the upcoming feature film "I Want You Back."

The original treatment was written by DAVISON and ORLEY based on the memoir of the same name by his brother, drummer MICKEY LEIGH. Executive producers include RORY ROSENGARTEN ("Everybody Loves Raymond"), DAVIDSON, LEIGH and DAVID SPIEGELMAN.

The SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE star was previously in "The King Of STATEN ISLAND" and will appear in "The Suicide Squad" and "American Sole."

STXFILMS MOTION PICTURE GROUP Chairman ADAM FOGELSON said, “When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. MICKEY LEIGH not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into JOEY RAMONE, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. 'I Slept With JOEY RAMONE" is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. PETE is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and JASON will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at NETFLIX.”

The film will be made with the cooperation and support of the ESTATE OF JOEY RAMONE and with the assistance of ROSEGARTEN FILMS.

