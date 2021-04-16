CBS has announced that it will merge its CBS NEWS and CBS TELEVISION STATIONS divisions and have named HEARST NEWSPAPERS EVP/Deputy Group Head NEERAJ KHEMLANI and former ABC OWNED TELEVISION STATIONS GROUP Pres. WENDY MCMAHON as Presidents and Co-Heads of the division, reporting to CBS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres./CEO GEORGE CHEEKS. Both KHEMLANI, a former "60 MINUTES" producer, and MCMAHON, formerly at WBZ-TV/BOSTON and WCCO-TV/MINNEAPOLIS, are making returns to CBS. The new unified division will incorporate CBS NEWS, the CBSN streaming news service and its 10 local versions, CBSNEWS.COM, and 28 owned-and-operated stations in 17 markets. SUSAN ZIRINSKY remains President of CBS NEWS until the new leaders are in place, and talks are ongoing for ZIRINSKY to transition later this year to what the network calls "a significant role at a new CBS NEWS Content Studio to be launched later this year."

The changes come in the wake of a racism and misogyny scandal at the the O&O station division exposed in a LOS ANGELES TIMES investigation that led to the exit of the division's longtime head, PETER DUNN.

“This is an opportunity to create a news and information structure that positions CBS for the future,” said CHEEKS. “It speaks to our ability to scale newsgathering, production, technical and operational resources to serve both national and local, linear and digital, with the agility to deliver trusted information to every platform. WENDY and NEERAJ have the leadership background and cross-platform accomplishments that cover all these important areas, and they share our commitment for supporting superior journalism, optimal delivery platforms and the strongest of organizational cultures.”

“I’m excited to return home to CBS and work with GEORGE and NEERAJ to build out a unique and inspired structure that brings together the best in journalism, digital innovation and collaboration, to serve audiences at a time when trusted news and information -- the hallmark of CBS -- has never been more needed,” said MCMAHON. “Driven by the ingenuity, experience and dedication of the storytellers and teams at CBS NEWS and our local stations, we are committed to reflecting the communities where we operate while cultivating a culture grounded in trust.”

“My time at 60 MINUTES and the values of CBS NEWS were formative parts of my career, so the opportunity to return and partner with GEORGE and WENDY to lead this storied CBS brand is a privilege of the highest order,” said KHEMLANI. “I’m excited for us to embrace this transformative moment in journalism, culture and technology with a structure and product set that will amplify the importance of the original reporting and storytelling at CBS News and our local stations on all platforms, including the premiere global streaming news network. And I also want to acknowledge the journalistic force that is SUSAN ZIRINSKY for positioning the brand for great days ahead.”

“Z (ZIRINSKY) has an incredible legacy of making CBS News stronger in every role she served over almost five decades, including meaningful accomplishments as its president,” added CHEEKS. “Z took the reins in March 2019 at a moment of turmoil in the division, creating stability and renewing passion for the brand internally and externally. She elevated the powerful journalism and competitiveness of our flagship broadcasts, led the important coverage of the pandemic and historic election in 2020, established our Race & Culture Unit and most recently created brand extensions for 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS and CBS SUNDAY MORNING with PARAMOUNT+.”

« see more Net News