Distribution Plan

The Board of Directors of the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has unanimously approved a distribution plan for the American Rescue Plan Act's $175 million in emergency stabilization funds for public media.

$100 million of the funds are being distributed using the CARES Act formula for prioritization of funding to small, rural and/or minority stations, with $75 million distributed according to the television and radio Community Service Grant formulas.

“Public media stations across the country are informing their local communities about the latest coronavirus vaccine and economic developments, increasing access to remote learning with innovative educational resources, and providing vital health and safety information,” said Pres./CEO PAT HARRISON. “The stabilization funding from CONGRESS will support essential public media services and sustain the broad reach and access that keeps public media resources available online, over-the-air and in communities across the country. I want to express our deep appreciation to CONGRESS for their strong, bipartisan support of public media. I would also like to thank the advisory group that worked so quickly to develop a thoughtful plan for equitably distributing these much-needed funds in a way that honors CONGRESS’ intent.”

