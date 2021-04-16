Wilson

LARRY WILSON has filed a Petition to Deny with the FCC against ALPHA MEDIA's application to transfer its licenses out of debtor-in-possession status as the company emerges from bankruptcy.

WILSON, the founder in 2009 of ALPHA's predecessor ALPHA BROADCASTING and a minority shareholder of ALPHA MEDIA parent ALPHA MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC, alleges that private equity funds took control of the company from its board, ran the company "into the ground by attempting to cut costs to achieve profitability," and then using a prepackaged bankruptcy plan to wipe out creditors and minority stockholders in favor of proposed foreign-owned lenders and stockholders. WILSON names CEO BOB PROFFITT and board members NOEL STRAUSS and SAIF MANSOUR as playing "important roles in the violations" alleged in the petition.

The filing alleges that ALPHA made false certifications on FCC applications, changed governing documents to "cover up past misdeeds" while eliminating directors' duties to the company and its shareholders, improperly delegating business control without board approval, and pursuing foreign ownership. "All of these facts," WILSON alleges, "reveal fundamental character defects that call into question the applicant’s qualifications as a broadcast licensee -- and, concomitantly, the applicant’s ability to satisfy its mandate to serve the public interest .... There is more than smoke presented here. ALPHA is on fire as a result of the facts and misdeeds set forth in this Petition."

Among specific incident cited by WILSON are one in which STRAUSS initially blocked WILSON's attempt to change ALPHA's insurance carrier to save about $1 million per year because it would have meant cancelling a contract with a company owned by STRAUSS' employer STEPHENS RADIO, LLC; STRAUSS and MANSOUR, after firing WILSON, entering an "onerous loan agreement" with INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP requiring divestment of $110 million in assets without board approval and despite WILSON arranging an alternative infusion of $30-40 million; divesting stations at less than market value and filing the sale applications without necessary board approval; and U.K.-based INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP proposing the prepackaged bankruptcy plan and "steering the direction and decision making of the company for multiple months," possibly indicating a transfer of control to the lender.

WILSON is asking the Commission to either deny the license-transfer applications or designate them for hearing.

