The Light FM

BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING has purchased W205CU (88.9 FM)/CLEMSON from GEORGIA-CAROLINA RADIOCASTING COMPANIES. This frequency will join BRB's Contemporary Christian THE LIGHT network of stations, and will provide a better coverage area in SOUTH CAROLINA.

BRB Executive Director, JIM KIRKLAND said, “THE LIGHT is now free from the obstructions of mountainous terrain to serve this portion of the Upstate with Christ-centered music and teaching. The region from CLEMSON and PENDLETON up to WALHALLA and over to PICKENS can now turn to 88.9 FM to find THE LIGHT.”

