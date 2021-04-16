Now On 1010 XL In Jax

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA football, men's basketball and SEC conference baseball games will be moving to a new affiliate in the JACKSONVILLE market, with SEVEN BRIDGES RADIO Sports WJXL-A-F (1010 XL 92.5 FM) taking over the affiliation with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's FLORIDA GATORS SPORTS PROPERTIES. The GATORS' affiliation was previously held by iHEARTMEDIA Sports WJXL-A (930 THE GAME), which flipped to Gospel in JANUARY.

"We are excited to partner with 1010 XL to bring GATOR athletics to the FIRST COAST airwaves," said FLORIDA Athletics Director SCOTT STRICKLIN. "We have a large passionate fan base in the listening area who can now follow all of our football, basketball and conference baseball games on the premier sports talk radio station in JACKSONVILLE."

"We are thrilled to add UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA athletics to our all-star play-by-play lineup," added WJXL Pres./GM STEVEN GRIFFIN. "As the proud flagship station of the JAGUARS, it only made sense to add the GATORS, whose heritage and incredible following in our area and statewide is second to none among college programs."

