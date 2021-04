Adds New Affiliates

AMERICAN PRIVATE RADIO's syndicated OUR AMERICAN STORIES WITH LEE HABEEB has added several new affiliates in first quarter 2021.

The new affiliates include KBJT, INC. News-Talk KBJT-A-K255DI/FORDYCE, AR; CRAWFORD Southern Gospel-Talk WXJC-A-F/BIRMINGHAM, AL; PORT ST. LUCIE BROADCASTERS News-Talk WPSL-A/PORT ST. LUCIE, FL; GARY W. HAMMOND News-Talk WEZS-A-W277DJ/LACONIA, NH; SALEM News-Talk KTKZ-A (AM 1380 THE ANSWER)/SACRAMENTO; LEIGHTON BROADCASTING News-Talk KXRA-A-K262AT-K289CL/ALEXANDRIA, MN; RADIO PACIFIC News-Talk KONP-A-K267CT-K269FX/PORT ANGELES, WA; AUDACY News-Talk KMBZ-A/KANSAS CITY; KROS BROADCASTING, INC. Variety KROS-A-K290CL/CLINTON, IA; BIGLER BROADCASTING News-Talk WAVH (FM TALK 106.5)/MOBILE, AL; ALPHA MEDIA AC-Talk KWAT-A/WATERTOWN, SD; SOUTHERN WISCONSIN BROADCASTING News-Talk WCLO-A-W224DE/JANESVILLE, WI; and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WJIM-A-W295BP/LANSING, MI.

