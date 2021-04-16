Golden

NASHVILLE-based RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS has launched a creative division in partnership with EMMA KATE GOLDEN. A director, photographer and videographer, GOLDEN joined RIVER HOUSE in 2018, and has since produced creative content for artists including JAMESON RODGERS, BAILEY BRYAN, CHRISSY METZ, DREW PARKER, ASHLAND CRAFT and more. In her new role, she will oversee creative endeavors for the RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS roster, and will also be available for booking outside projects.

“EMMA is such a creative force and is creating a path that helps elevate artists careers," said RIVER HOUSE founder LYNNE OLIVER CLINE. "It’s exciting to watch and we are happy to be a home to her and her imaginative approach to our community."

“I moved to NASHVILLE when I was 18 and have collaborated with [RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS Dir. of Creative/A&R] ZEBB LUSTER," said GOLDEN. "Coming from a freelance video background, I really appreciate the value of this journey with RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS. I am thankful to be able to work alongside not only their artists, but the NASHVILLE community as a whole.”

