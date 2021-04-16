Rocking All This Weekend

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT is unveiling a letter-by-letter soundtrack for the MOTOR CITY with “Classic Rock A thru Z” rocking through this SUNDAY, APRIL 18th. MOTOR CITY celebrities, including DETROIT’s own TIM ALLEN kicked off the weekend by hosting the letter “A” to coincide with his new show “ASSEMBLY REQUIRED."

Other guests this weekend will include WAYNE KRAMER from DETROIT's MC5, DARREN MCCARTY from the 4-time STANLEY CUP champion DETROIT RED WINGS, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER, SUZI QUATRO, DON BREWER from GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, WRIF Legacy air talent KEN CALVERT and more.

BEASLEY MEDIA VP of National Content & DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “Storytelling is powerful, and it provides context to these timeless Classic Rock songs and artists. We wanted to do it differently, not just play a list of songs, but rather create content that connects the rich history of DETROIT’s iconic rock stars and local celebrities with our radio station.”

