CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist LUKE BRYAN has revealed that his "CRASH MY PLAYA" annual concert vacation event will return next year after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It's set for JANUARY 19th through JANUARY 22nd, 2022 at MOON PALACE CANCUN in MEXICO. The event will feature four nights of Country music on a private stretch of beach, with both BRYAN and JASON ALDEAN headlining. One additional headliner, as well as a full lineup of artists, pool parties, activities and local adventures, will be announced soon.

“I have been so ready to tell you that PLAYA is back for 2022,” said BRYAN. “This is one of my favorite events we get to do, and it’s because all of you keep showing up and making it so much fun. JASON and I had a blast in 2020, so it didn’t take me long to talk him into coming back.”

All-inclusive "CRASH MY PLAYA 2022" packages will go on sale to the public on FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd at 1p (ET) here. Previous "CRASH MY PLAY" guests will be invited to return to the beach via the alumni pre-sale, which begins WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st at 1p (ET). Members of BRYAN's and ALDEAN's fan clubs will have access to pre-sale packages on THURSDAY, APRIL 22nd at 1p (ET).

This year marked the first time in seven years that the "CRASH MY PLAY" event had to pause, due to COVID-19.

