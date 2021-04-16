Sold

WSUA BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Spanish News-Talk WSUA-A-W232DX (CARACOL 1260)/MIAMI to ATV HOLDINGS, INC. (AMÉRICA TÉVÉ) for $350,000 under a put option agreement. The buyer's intentions were the subject of a recent report in NEWSWEEK, which reported that host RAUL MARTINEZ was fired and replaced by JUAN MANUEL CAO as the new owners, whose TV station offers news and opinion from a conservative viewpoint, are expected to take the station to the right.

In other filings with the FCC, NAVAJO MINISTRIES, INC. is selling Contemporary Christian KNMI (VERTICAL RADIO)/FARMINGTON, NM; K215AX/PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO; K265DC/CORTEZ, CO; and K213AD/DURANGO, CO to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $225,000.

KATHERINE PYEATT is selling Tejano KFON/GROVETON, TX to NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP for $25,000.

LEON HUNT is selling Country KJVC/MANSFIELD, LA to QUINN ECHOLS' SPUTNIK MEDIA, LLC for $100,000 plus an option to buy the transmitter for $15,000.

CALVARY CHAPEL MONMOUTH-INDEPENDENCE is selling noncommercial Religion KAJC/SALEM, OR to KAJC FM for $1.

Applying for STAs were INTELLI LLC (KSPA-A/ONTARIO, CA, temporary site with low power (10 watts) after losing licensed site); STAR EDUCATIONAL MEDIA NETWORK, INC. (W233N/RICHMOND, IN, temporary site to get station back on the air before license expires); ETERNITY MEDIA GROUP LLC (WLNO-A/NEW ORLEANS, lost six of seven towers in storm, operating from remaining tower at reduced power); and GROVE CITY COLLEGE (WSAJ-F/GROVE CITY, PA, reduce power during transmitter repair).

Silent STAs were sought by CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA (KJJB/EAGLE LAKE, TX, lost site); CSSI NON-PROFIT EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION (K260DN/GRAHAM, TX, power outage, looking for new tower site); and ETHAN MANNING for RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING (KLGZ-A/ALGONA, IA, transmitter repair)

DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNICATION LLC has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for KPGX/DOVE CREEK, CO.

iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust ALOHA STATION TRUST II LLC has closed on the donation of News-Talk WZZW-A/MILTON, WV to PURE MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. and the donation of '80s KABQ-F/BOSQUE FARMS-ALBUQUERQUE, NM to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

And I3G RADIO, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Country KQKD-A-K260DG (PURE COUNTRY 107.1 & 99.9)/REDFIELD, SD to GRAY GHOST BROADCASTING for $25,000.

