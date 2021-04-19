Aguilera (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Pop Star and former coach on THE VOICE, CHRISTINA AGUILERA has two albums in the works. She's currently recording an ENGLISH LP and a SPANISH set. It's just her second after 2000's MI REFLEJO (MY REFLECTION), which peaked at No. 27 on the BILLBOARD 200 albums chart, and ruled the Top LATIN Albums and LATIN Pop Albums surveys.

Aguilera told HEALTH MAGAZINE, "I'm a perfectionist and want to give everything my best - especially because of the soul-searching I've done over the past year and the new perspective I have. I am re-inspired and have reconnected with myself. I've fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music."

It’s too early for release dates or titles, though AGUILERA says her new works are all about honesty. “I've been approaching all of my writing sessions by being an open book and saying, ‘Look, this is how I felt'."

AGUILERA’s father is from ECUADOR. In 2015, she visited his birthplace for the first time when she made the trip for relief efforts.

« see more Net News