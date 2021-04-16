Keith Hastings

Beginning MONDAY (4/19), COX/SAN ANTONIO Dir./Branding & Programming KEITH HASTINGS, who has overseen Active Rocker KISS & Rocker KTKX (THE EAGLE 106.7) has been elevated to Dir./Operations for the cluster adding those duties for Gold KONO-A, Classic Hits KONO-F, Classic Country KKYX-A&F, Hot AC KSMG, and Country KCYY (Y100).

COX/SAN ANTONIO VP/Market Manager DAVID ABEL said, "KEITH has been an instrumental leader on our programming team as Dir./Branding & Programming for KISS and KTKX for the past eight years. He has also done an incredible job across our company in his role as CMG RADIO’s Rock Format Leader. I’m excited that KEITH will be expanding his leadership role with us as CMG/SAN ANTONIO’s Director of Operations.”

HASTINGS said “CMG/SAN ANTONIO is the finest cluster of radio stations anywhere, with five super brands regularly at and near the top. It’s my honor and privilege to lead such a talented programming team in a company known for excellent culture, a winning reputation, and community service. Thank you to CMG’s DAVID ABEL, STEVE SMITH, and ROB BABIN for this opportunity. I’m also grateful to many present and past CMG Executive Leadership Team members for their inspiration, and to my fellow CMG-SA PDs ROB ROBERTS and CHRISTI BROOKS for their tremendous support and talent.”

CMG VP/Programming STEVE SMITH added, “KEITH is an amazing manager with a big heart and passion which is a rare combination. SAN ANTONIO is a powerhouse of great brands and KEITH will be a perfect match."

