AUDACY has launched “Ultimate Mock Draft 2021,” a six-episode series leading up to the NFL DRAFT in partnership with the LOCKED ON PODCAST NETWORK. The series will be released in 45-minute episodes, weekdays from APRIL 19th to APRIL 26th on the AUDACY app and website. .

Hosted by BRIAN PEACOCK and MATT WILLIAMSON, a former NFL scout, each episode will explore each team’s needs, draft strategy, player short-list, and “Ultimate Mock Draft” pick for the first round of the NFL Draft. The mock draft will feature an audio war-room populated by AUDACY NFL Insiders ROSS TUCKER, BRIAN BALDINGER, MICHAEL IRVIN, JASON LA CANFORA and ARMANDO SALQUERO. LOCKED ON PODCAST NETWORK draft experts TREVOR SIKKEMA and BENJAMIN SOLAK and DRAFT DUDES podcast co-hosts JOE MARINO and KYLE CRABBS, plus other draft and position experts from across the network. Each pick will also feature a local personality from each corresponding pick’s AUDACY sports radio station or LOCKED ON PODCAST NETWORK show, to get their take on their team’s mock pick. Altogether, over 75 NFL analysts, insiders, draft and team experts will contribute to this mock draft series.



AUDACY VP SPORTS MATTHEW VOLK commented, “No other sports platform has the unique combination of national voices combined with the localized and team-specific influencers and opinion leaders, and this series will help get football fans fully prepped for this year’s draft, no matter their favorite team. Each year, the NFL DRAFT helps turn the page to the upcoming season and we’re looking forward to previewing this year’s event alongside our partners at LOCKED ON.”



LOCKED ON PODCAST NETWORK, created in JUNE 2016 by DAVID LOCKE, the radio voice of the UTAH JAZZ, produces more than 170 different podcasts – providing in-depth coverage of every NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL team plus major college sports teams. LOCKED ON was acquired by TEGNA, a leading local media company, in JANUARY 2021.

