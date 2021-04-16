Downtown Nashville (Photo: f11photo/Shutterstock.com)

Much of the Country music industry has come together to denounce a slew of anti-LGBTQ legislation that the group says would be “disastrous to TENNESSEE’S social and economic health.” Record labels, streaming services, publishing companies, major management and publicity firms and more co-signed an open letter sent on FRIDAY (4/16) to state House and Senate leaders urging them to reject legislation that targets members of the LGBTQ community, “and help ensure that our state is welcoming and economically vibrant,” THE TENNESSEAN reports.

The letter said: “The passage of these bills would hinder TENNESSEE’s continued ability to recruit the best talent, support business innovation, and serve as the dynamic home to some of the nation’s most exciting music, entertainment, travel, and tourism opportunities."

In total, 42 companies signed the letter. They include: APPLE, BIG LOUD, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, CMT, CURB RECORDS, EB MEDIA, G MAJOR MANAGEMENT, THE GREENROOM, KOBALT MUSIC, MAVERICK MANAGEMENT, MONUMENT RECORDS, MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT, Q PRIME SOUTH, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, SANDBOX MANAGEMENT, SHOPKEEPER MANAGEMENT, SMACK SONGS, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, SPOTIFY, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, VECTOR MANAGEMENT and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, among many others.

The letter comes on the heels of CURB RECORDS, CMT, THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and other music companies joining with more than 450 other businesses to specifically call for a stop to discriminatory legislation in TENNESSEE (NET NEWS 4/15).

In a report published last week, THE TENNESSEAN said the legislation which, among other things, allows parents to waive LGBTQ-related school curriculum for their children, and requires transgender students in the state to compete in school sports according to their sex at birth, could cost NASHVILLE millions in lost revenue. A spokesperson for Gov. BILL LEE told the newspaper that businesses don’t govern the state.

