Mike Henry

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES CEO MIKE HENRY blogged about the resilience and ability to change and refocus on current local needs at the community radio station level.

HENRY noted, "Last week I had the pleasure of meeting with 10 community radio stations from around the country to share content innovations from peer community stations that have responded to local emergencies over the past year. Community stations are the true heartbeat of America that provide a vital public link to under-served audiences in small, rural, indigenous, and even major urban centers.

"In the face of the pandemic and local natural disasters, these stations have recently altered their music, information, and public service, and even the way and what they broadcast, to meet local challenges. No consultants, corporate directives, or outside influences. Just incredibly nimble, re-active and humble public servants doing their thankless jobs.

"Here are just some of the new tactics community radio stations have employed." Read the blog, here.

