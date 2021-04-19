Flaherty

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WHMP-A-WHMQ-A-W268CZ/NORTHAMPTON, MA host BOB FLAHERTY has exited the station, according to the DAILY HAMPSHIRE GAZETTE, which reports that FLAHERTY, a former GAZETTE reporter and columnist, attributed his firing in late MARCH to a "couple of rants" on topics like punishment for mass shooters (in which he said "hang the bastards").

With FLAHERTY's departure, the station has moved the syndicated THOM HARTMANN show to afternoons, picked up the syndicated GRACE CURLEY show for middays, and has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING WITH GORDON DEAL" for mornings 5-9a (ET).

