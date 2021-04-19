Anne Wilson

CAPITOL/CMG artist ANNE WILSON released three songs on FRIDAY (4/16), and by the end of the weekend all three songs appeared on iTUNES Christian Top 100. But, there was something even more impressive.



WILSON's manager, JASON DAVIS of NOBLE MANAGEMENT, shared, "Seeing all three songs on iTUNES Christian Top 100 was amazing, but I've never experienced what happened with the song, 'My JESUS'."



At the time of writing, "My Jesus" was song #2 and music video #5 on iTUNES Christian Top 100. On iTUNES All Genres Top 100 it was song #48 and music video #5 (just above JUSTIN BEIBER's "Peaches").



WILSON also shared, "I'm completely blown away by GOD's goodness and kindness. I can't believe that HE's using this song to impact so many lives."



CAPITOL/CMG VP of Radio Promotion KENNY RODGERS said, "I'm beyond excited for the world to finally hear ANNE WILSON's music. Not only does she have an incredible artistic ability, but also an amazing faith testimony that's sure to encourage and inspire countless people."



The official add date for "My JESUS" on Christian radio is MAY 21st.

