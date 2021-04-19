Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: McRae Takes Top Spot; The Weeknd Runner Up; Bieber "Peaches" Up 2000+ Spins, Nearing Top 10; Ariana, Olivia Top 20\

* TATE MCRAE takes the top spot, vaulting 4*-1* with "You Broke Me First," and is +1411 spins

* She does so in her 28th week on the chart, which is the longest run to #1 by a female solo artist in MEDIABASE history

* THE WEEKND is in the runner up spot as "Save Your Tears" jumps 3*-2*, up 896 spins as he heads for another #1

* JUSTIN BIEBER is just outside the top 10, surging another 2000 spins (that's 7500 in three weeks) with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, and climbs 13*-11*

* MASKED WOLF is up 1000 spins, up 17*-16* with "Astronaut In The Ocean" - nearing the top 15

* ARIANA GRANDE goes top 20 door with "pov," moving 21*-18* and is +1393 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO's "deja vu" enters the top 20, going 24*-20* and is up 1762 spins

* DOJA CAT vaults into the top 25, up 33*-24* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, at +1809 spins

* LIL NAS X leaps 34*-28* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,)" up 1359 spins - and over 2300 in two weeks

* GIVEON and KALI UCHS debut

Rhythmic: Drake Back On Top; Bruno/Anderson Paak Top 3; Pop Smoke/A Boogie Top 10; Masked Wolf Top 15; Lil Nas X Surges

* DRAKE takes over the top spot with "What's Next," leaping 4*-1*, up 548 spins and succeeds the song he did with YUNG BLEU "You're Mines Still"

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC go top 3, surging 7*-3* with "Leave The Door Open," and are up another 545 spins

* POP SMOKE has another top 10 with "Hello," featuring A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, up 11*-10* and is +322 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON are nearing the top 10 at Rhythmic as well, up 13*-11* with "Peaches," up 633 spins

* MASKED WOLF goes top 15 with "Astronaut In The Ocean," up 17*-14* and is +367 spins

* DABABY goes top 20 with "Masterpiece"

* LIL NAS X surges 40*-30* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," up 320 spins

* DOJA CAT has the top debut at 31* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up 675 spins

* BRS KASH and KALI UCHS also debut

Urban: Spotemgettem New Chart Topper; Drake Top 5; Moosky, Morray Top 10; Coi Leray Top 15; Faiyaz, Bruno/Paak Top 20

* SPOTEMGETTEM surges into the top spot with "Beat Box," vaulting 5*-1* and is +1085 spins

* DRAKE goes top 5 with "What's Next?," rising 7*-5* and is +239 spins

* MOOSKI is top 10 with "Track Star," climbing 12*-9* and is up 586 spins

* MORRAY also goes top 10 with "Quicksand," moving 11*-10* and is +325 spins

* COI LERAY hits the top 15 with "No More Parties," up 19*-15* and is +235 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ enters the top 20, going 21*-18* with "Gravity," featuring TYLER, THE CREATOR and is up 155 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 20, up 26*-20* with "Leave The Door Open," up 675 spins

* GIVEON, JACK HARLOW (featuring CHRIS BROWN), and JDOT BREEZY (featuring LIBAND & TIZZY STACKZ) score debuts

Hot AC: Olivia Rodrigo Remains On Top; Eilish Top 5; Dua Lipa Top 15; Dragons Top 20; King/Lambert Top 25

* OLIVIA RODRIGO's "drivers license" holds a fifth week at #1

* TAYLOR SWIFT remains in the runner up spot with "Willow" at +253 spins and is less than 100 spins from the top spot

* BILLIE EILISH is top 5 with "Therefore I Am," up 6*-5* and +299 spins

* DUA LIPA goes top 15 with "We're Good," motoring 17*-15* and is +167 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are top 20 with "Follow You," climbing 22*-20* and is +427 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON leap 36*-29* with "Peaches," up 212 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO's "deja vu" and DEMI LOVATO (featuring ARIANA GRANDE) debut this week

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless New #1; Pop Evil Top 3; Ayron Jones Top 10; Dirty Honey Top 20; Mammoth WVH Top 25

* PRETTY RECKLESS take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "And So It Went"

* POP EVIL is now top 3, up 4*-3* with "Breathe Again," rising 108 spins

* RISE AGAINST are closing in on the top 15 with "Nowhere Generation," up 19*-16* and are +156 spins

* DIRTY HONEY hits the top 20 with "California Dreamin'," up 21*-20*

* MAMMOTH WVH go top 25, up 31*-25* with "Don't Back Down," up 124 spins

* CORE lands the lone debut

Alternative: Dragons Land Top Spot; Twenty One Pilots Top 3; AJR Top 5; Kennyhoppla, Travis Barker Top 10

* IMAGINE DRAGONS land yet another #1 with "Follow You," up 2*-1* and +272 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS are top 3 in their second week on the chart with "Shy Away," climbing 14*-3* and are +1173 spins

* AJR hit the top 5 with "Way Less Sad," up 8*-5* and are +171 spins

* KENNYHOOPLA and TRAVIS SCOTT go top 10 with "Estella," up 11*-10*

* GIRL IN RED go top 15 with "Serotonin," rising 18*-14* at +91 spins

* ALL TIME LOW are top 15, up 230 spins and moving 21*-15* with "Once In A Lifetime"

* MOD SUN (featuring AVRIL LAVIGNE) and NESSA BARRETT (featuring JXDN) enter the top 20 at 19* and 20* respectively

* AREA21 debut at 31* with "La La La," up 332 spins

* BLACK PISTOL FIRE "Look Alive" debut 36* +40 spins

* ALMOST MONDAY "Live Forever" debut 37* +67 spins

* MEG MYERS "The Underground" debut 39+ +12 spins



Triple A: Benny Blanco/Marshmello/Vance Joy #1; Lord Huron Runner Up; Batiste Top 5; Dragons Top 10

* BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO, and VANCE JOY move 4*-1* with "You," up 43 spins

* LORD HURON is in the runner up spot with "Not Dead Yet," climbing 5*-2* and is +39 spins

* JON BATISTE enters the top 5 with "I Need You," up 7*-5*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hit the top 10 with "Follow You," up 13*-10* and are +79 spins

* PASSENGER is top 15 with "Sword From The Stone," rising 16*-13*

* CHET FAKER is top 20 with "Low," up 21*-19*

* MICHIGANDER, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, and FLEET FOXES debut

