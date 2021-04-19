-
Steve Savard Exits Middays At KFNS (590 The Fan)/St. Louis
April 19, 2021 at 5:29 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
After only three and a half months at Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS, former ST. LOUIS RAMS radio play-by-play voice and former longtime CBS affiliate KMOV-TV sports anchor STEVE SAVARD has announced that he is exiting the midday slot at THE FAN and is taking a new "opportunity I can’t pass up,” reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR.
SAVARD joined KFNS in DECEMBER and made his announcement in the last segment on FRIDAY's show (4/16). GM JOHN HADLEY told CAESAR that SAVARD will continue to contribute "a couple times a week after he gets settled into his new job." Talk in the market is speculating that SAVARD is headed to a TV job in another market, possibly SPRINGFIELD, MO.