After only three and a half months at Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS, former ST. LOUIS RAMS radio play-by-play voice and former longtime CBS affiliate KMOV-TV sports anchor STEVE SAVARD has announced that he is exiting the midday slot at THE FAN and is taking a new "opportunity I can’t pass up,” reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR.

SAVARD joined KFNS in DECEMBER and made his announcement in the last segment on FRIDAY's show (4/16). GM JOHN HADLEY told CAESAR that SAVARD will continue to contribute "a couple times a week after he gets settled into his new job." Talk in the market is speculating that SAVARD is headed to a TV job in another market, possibly SPRINGFIELD, MO.

