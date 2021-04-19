McDonald

SUPERADIO will syndicate a feature hosted by producer and entrepreneur RUSHION MCDONALD. The one-minute weekday "MONEY MAKING CONVERSATIONS MINUTE OF INSPIRATION WITH RUSHION MCDONALD" launches on MAY 3rd, with content derived from MCDONALD's show and podcast "MONEY MAKING CONVERSATIONS."

MCDONALD said, "When I traveled the road as a stand-up comedian, bouncing from one city to the next, my radio was my friend. I turned to it for music and inspiration. My MONEY MAKING CONVERSATIONS MINUTE OF INSPIRATION will be 60 seconds of encouragement and motivational tips that will help you lead a balanced life. I want to use my storytelling skills to inspire new generations of dreamers to reach their goals."

SUPERADIO NETWORKS Pres. ERIC FAISON said, "We can't wait to begin this partnership with RUSHION MCDONALD! RUSHION defines success and he knows how to motivate and inspire others to be successful. We're honored to help extend the MONEY MAKING CONVERSATIONS brand by bringing his insight and wisdom to radio stations across the country."

« see more Net News