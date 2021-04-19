Conservative Talk

DICKEY BROADCASTING has flipped Sports WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3)/ATLANTA to News-Talk, billed as "ATLANTA’s Most Conservative News & Talk Station." The station is picking up the posthumous version of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW," recently dropped by crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB), and will air FOX NEWS RADIO's JIMMY FAILLA, PREMIERE's GLENN BECK, FOX NEWS RADIO's GUY BENSON, PREMIERE's BUCK SEXTON, a LIMBAUGH show replay, and PREMIERE's "COAST TO COAST AM WITH GEORGE NOORY."

“We are excited to announce the return of RUSH LIMBAUGH, GLENN BECK and FOX NEWS, among many other great names, to the ATLANTA market,” said station Pres. DAVID DICKEY. “These voices have entertained and informed generations of Atlantans, and will now continue to do so on XTRA 106.3FM and streaming on the XTRA app. Atlantans deserve great options for their news and information. We are proud that we can deliver this popular content to millions of listeners who feel they’ve been disenfranchised by recent programming shifts.”

