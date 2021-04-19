The JOY FM Now Heard On 98.1 In Orlando

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian The JOY FM has purchased and flipped formats on ENTRAVISION Tropical WNUE (98.1)/DELTONA-ORLANDO-DAYTONA.

The RTN network is currently heard on 21 signals in Florida (13), Georgia (5) and Alabama (3). The move to 98.1 will connect the in-car listener experience from WCRJ (88.1 FM)/JACKSONVILLE to WJIS (88.1)/SARASOTA and as far south as NORTH FORT MYERS.

RTN GM CARMEN BROWN shared, “We are excited to connect the dots, coast to coast in FLORIDA. Serving listeners in the ORLANDO/DELTONA region will meet a growing demand we’ve seen and tracked in that area. In fact, our research showed that in 2020, the ORLANDO area ranked second to TAMPA BAY in app downloads and digital sessions. We’re thrilled to share the neighborhood with Z88.3! We appreciate the legacy and ministry of The Z, and we believe there is plenty of room for our mission, Helping You Find JOY! For 35 years, we have brought JOY to listeners wherever we believed God was calling us. This is the next step in being faithful to the Lord and listeners.”



This past weekend rumors were flying that CENTRAL FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian WPOZ (Z 88.3)/ORLANDO was going to rebrand as "JOY." But, it appears that was just a stunt.

« see more Net News