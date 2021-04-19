Kansas City

CUMULUS MEDIA R&B & Hip-Hop KMJK (107.3)/KANSAS CITY has launched a local morning show with SEAN TYLER & TASHA MACK.

"THE MORNING WAKE UP" replaces the CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE syndicated "RICK AND SASHA SHOW." It was recently announced that the show was stopping production and distribution (NET NEWS 3/16).

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Urban Formats KENNY SMOOV said: “When you can add a market legend to your brand in AM drive, you do it!"

PD BOOGIE D added, “Bringing back SEAN TYLER to wake up his hometown and adding a brand-new voice to KC morning radio with TASHA MACK is an exciting next step in building 107.3 KC's R&B and Hip-Hop. This station is for you KC.”

SEAN TYLER said, "Destiny has brought me back to doing what I was born to do, where I need to be doing it."

TASHA MACK commented, "I am honored to be given such an amazing opportunity to represent KANSAS CITY."

Most recently TYLER had done middays at the station. His 25 year radio resume includes morning sidekick for several morning shows over the years at CARTER BROADCAST GROUP Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ)/KANSAS CITY.

MACK's resume covers short films, voice acting, and on-air work at KANSAS CITY community radio station KKFI. She also won an EMMY Award for her role in the web series, “THE UNREAL HOUSEWIVES OF KANSAS CITY."

