Coming May 3rd

The LOS ANGELES TIMES is making its entry into the crowded daily news update podcast competition with "THE TIMES: DAILY NEWS FROM THE L.A. TIMES." The daily podcast will be hosted by GUSTAVO ARRELANO and has posted a trailer in advance of its scheduled debut on MAY 3rd.

In a post at the TIMES website, ARRELANO writes, "Expect award-winning reporting, hard-hitting investigations, and random randomness, from the biggest newspaper west of the MISSISSIPPI right to your ears. From farmworkers to SILICON VALLEY to HOLLYWOOD and car chases, we’ll give you deep dives and snippets, rants and discourse, laughers and weepers, with a diversity of voices, and a bunch of desmadre."

